The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

European shares tumble on oil crash, weak earnings

By REUTERS  
APRIL 21, 2020 13:24
 European stocks fell on Tuesday as the double whammy from a historic plunge in U.S. crude to below zero and lackluster quarterly earnings reports spooked investors about the lasting damage to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 1.6%, with a more than 3% fall for BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Total SA taking the energy index .SXEP to its lowest this month.
The basic materials index .SXPP was also among the biggest decliners in early trading as the world’s largest listed miner BHP Group warned of a sharp drop in global steel production excluding China.
The STOXX 600 had recovered about 25% from a March trough on a return in risk appetite after a raft of global stimulus, but investors have turned cautious again with economic data underlining the havoc wreaked by sweeping lockdown measures.
The ZEW survey on German economic sentiment due later in the day is likely to show another dismal reading after March sentiment crashed to levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.
“No one has a clue on how severe this slump will really be,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Economics.
“For Europe, the ZEW index today will be the first of the batch of confidence indicators for April, but you see there is simply no real grip on what the (overall) numbers will be. So markets are going to continue to be extremely erratic.”
Europe’s most valuable tech company SAP was among the top drags on the benchmark STOXX 600 after the company abruptly ended a six-month experiment in dual leadership due to the pandemic.
All the major European country indexes slipped, a day after U.S. crude CLc1 plummeted to below zero for the first time in history with a wipeout in storage capacity causing traders to flee contracts that would deliver oil barrels to them in May.
The West Texas Intermediate contract, which is set to expire on Tuesday, recovered to briefly trade above $1 but left investors fearful about a deep global recession as the near halt in business activity crushes both supply chains and oil demand. [O/R]
“The ‘supply shock’ from the OPEC+ collapse in March was really a mirage, the demand shock from COVID-19 is overwhelming everything,” said David Winans, principal of U.S. investment grade credit research at PGIM Fixed Income.
“Ultimately, the path for oil prices is going to follow the path of this virus and until demand shows some sign of life, oil prices will likely remain on life support.”
The first-quarter earnings season also kicked into high gear with a batch of multinational firms scrapping dividends and withdrawing financial forecasts to deal with the fallout of the pandemic.
Primark owner Associated British Foods slipped 2.4% after saying it would not pay an interim dividend and could not provide a full-year earnings forecast for the fashion retailer.
Finland’s Wartsila tumbled 6.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after posting a 45% drop in quarterly profit.
Arab MK marks Holocaust with Muslim prayer
Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: U.N.
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 12:45 PM
COVID-19 death toll in England 41% higher than early data suggested
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 12:44 PM
Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 12:43 PM
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases surge past 52,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 10:52 AM
Gaza fisherman injured by rubber bullet fired by IDF - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 10:30 AM
Siren to sound at 10 a.m. to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 10:14 AM
Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 09:34 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 08:23 AM
WHO says not possible to determine precise source of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 08:15 AM
Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 08:07 AM
South Korea says North Korea's Kim is not seriously ill
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 07:51 AM
48-year-old Israeli dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/21/2020 07:18 AM
China reports 11 new mainland coronavirus cases, 4 imported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 03:40 AM
Trump says New York Governor Cuomo will visit White House on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2020 01:46 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by