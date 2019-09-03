Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Anti-aircraft defenses intercept drones attacking Syria's Hmeimim airbase

By REUTERS
September 3, 2019 22:10
CAIRO - Explosions heard on Tuesday in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia were a result of anti-aircraft defenses intercepting drones launched towards Hmeimim air base, Syrian state TV and the state news agency (SANA) reported.

State media said militants had launched the drones towards the air base from a de-escalation zone.


