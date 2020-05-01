FDA approves remdesivir for emergency use in coronavirus patients

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized on Friday night the usage of remdesivir, an experimental drug, to treat patients with COVID-19, the Verge reported.
The FDA is able to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) even in cases when the drug had not passed all the needed tests needed to obtain FDA approval. This is done when the drug may help treat life threatening illnesses that currently cannot be treated in other ways. This is the course of action the FDA took with remdesivir. The drug is meant to block the activity of the novel coronavirus in cells.