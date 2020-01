The IDF’s 91st Division [HaGalil Division] now has a new manpower officer, Ethiopian-Israeli Masala Tagnia, Mako reported.This is the first time an Ethiopian-Israeli woman has been promoted to such a rank within the IDF. Coincidently, she is the sister of Channel 12 reporter Brahano Tagnia who said that she is the pride of the entire family “and she always excelled in everything she did.”