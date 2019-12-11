The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

First reading of bill to disperse Knesset passes 91-0

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 22:24
A first reading of the vote to disperse the Knesset passed 91-0 on Wednesday evening. The bill still needs to pass two more times.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not present during the vote. Opposition MKs shouted "Bibi ran away!"
US ready to be flexible with N.Korea, warns against provocations - Trump's UN envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:45 PM
China's UN envoy says 'imperative' Security Council ease sanctions on North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:42 PM
US poised to give federal workers 12 weeks of paid parental leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:38 PM
Brazil president Bolsonaro says has a possible skin cancer
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:35 PM
Two rockets fell near Baghdad airport, no casualties -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:33 PM
Jihadists kill 71 soldiers in mass attack - Niger military
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:26 PM
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million tentative settlement with accusers
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 11:07 PM
Death toll rises to eight in New Zealand volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 09:18 PM
Police arrest 5 at haredi protest in Bnei Brak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 09:17 PM
Danish police arrest 20 in raids to thwart suspected Islamist attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 07:50 PM
Lapid: Elections will be ‘a festival of violence and disgust’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 07:40 PM
Senate could start Trump impeachment trial in January
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 04:59 PM
Iran dismisses Macron's call for release of two jailed French citizens
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 04:52 PM
Algerian protesters demand Thursday's election be canceled
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 01:20 PM
Liberman blames both Likud and Blue and White for political crisis
