First reading of bill to disperse Knesset passes 91-0
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
DECEMBER 11, 2019 22:24
A first reading of the vote to disperse the Knesset passed 91-0 on Wednesday evening. The bill still needs to pass two more times. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not present during the vote. Opposition MKs shouted "Bibi ran away!"
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com