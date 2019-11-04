Five killed by Iraqi security forces

BAGHDAD - Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least five, a Reuters witness said.



Reuters video showed security forces shooting one protester dead with live ammunition. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at least four other people get killed.



