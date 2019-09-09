Former minister Bennie Begin: I'm not going to vote for Likud

Former Likud minister Bennie Begin, son of former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin, revealed to Army Radio anchor Efi Triger on Monday that he will not vote for Likud in the September 17 election.



Begin said the Likud's current leaders have made it impossible for him to vote for the party. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called Begin's announcement sad and said he hopes to earn his vote.





Likud MK David Bitan responded that Begin votes for Likud when he is for the list on Knesset and does not vote for Likud when he is not.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });