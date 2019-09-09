Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Former minister Bennie Begin: I'm not going to vote for Likud

By
September 9, 2019 08:37
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Bennie Begin confer in the Knesset

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Bennie Begin confer in the Knesset. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

Former Likud minister Bennie Begin, son of former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin, revealed to Army Radio anchor Efi Triger on Monday that he will not vote for Likud in the September 17 election.

Begin said the Likud's current leaders have made it impossible for him to vote for the party. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz called Begin's announcement sad and said he hopes to earn his vote.


Likud MK David Bitan responded that Begin votes for Likud when he is for the list on Knesset and does not vote for Likud when he is not.


