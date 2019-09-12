Four dead, seven injured in Turkey's southeast after blast - hospital source

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Four people died and seven people were injured in southeast Turkey after explosives installed on the road detonated during the passage of a vehicle, a local hospital source said on Thursday.
The blast occurred in the Kulp district of the southeastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir, the source said.
