Four dead, seven injured in Turkey's southeast after blast - hospital source

By REUTERS
September 12, 2019 19:59
Four people died and seven people were injured in southeast Turkey after explosives installed on the road detonated during the passage of a vehicle, a local hospital source said on Thursday.

The blast occurred in the Kulp district of the southeastern Turkish province of Diyarbakir, the source said.


