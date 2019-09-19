Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

France: 'Not very credible' that Houthis responsible for Saudi oil attacks

By REUTERS
September 19, 2019 10:02
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A claim from Yemen's Houthi rebels they were responsible for the attack on Saudi oil facilities is "not very credible," France's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Yemen's rebels have announced they have triggered this attack. That is not very credible, relatively speaking," the minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told C News television.
"There is an international investigation, let's wait for its results. I don't have a specific opinion before these results," he said, adding the investigation into the Saudi oil attacks will be fast.


The Trump administration and Saudi Arabia have pointed the finger at Iran for the Sept. 14 raids, which hit the world's biggest crude oil processing facility and initially knocked out half of Saudi output.


Iran, which supports the Houthi group, has denied any involvement in the attacks.


