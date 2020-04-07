The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

France: Fourth country to pass the 10,000 coronavirus death toll

By REUTERS  
APRIL 7, 2020 22:28
France has officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections, making it the fourth country to cross that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States.
The rate of increase in the number of fatalities also rose on Tuesday for the second consecutive day, official figures showed.
Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, told a news conference the pandemic was still expanding in France, which is now in the fourth week of a national lockdown to try to curb its spread.
But he said the number of serious coronavirus cases being treated in intensive care units had risen by only 0.8% in the previous 24 hours - the eighth consecutive day that this rate has decelerated.
"The need to find new (ICU) places is less urgent. But the balance of additional patients needing care remains positive, which means the pandemic is still expanding", Salomon said.
Earlier on Tuesday, Italy, the country with the highest coronavirus death toll at 17,127, reported a fourth consecutive daily decline in the number of people in intensive care.
France closely monitors its neighbour, which introduced a national lockdown on March 9, to evaluate the efficiency of its own measures.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the unwinding of the lockdown, which at this stage is supposed to run until April 15, would not "happen overnight".
Authorities tightened their lockdown measures in Paris, banning outdoor sports activity between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Salomon said the number of people who have died in French hospitals after contracting the coronavirus had risen to a cumulative total of 7,091. But if partial data on deaths in nursing homes is included, the death toll from the disease is now 10,328, he said.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in hospitals is now 78,167, and the number of confirmed or possible cases in nursing homes is 30,902.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Australia's parliament set to pass huge stimulus plan
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 02:39 AM
Trump says 110,000 ventilators will be added in coming weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 01:23 AM
Health Ministry signs deal to provide equipment for 10k tests a day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 11:57 PM
Under new coronavirus rules, US deports 400 migrant children
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:42 PM
House committee chair calls Navy secretary to resign, despite apology
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 10:10 PM
Shaked: I'll fight to prevent changes in the Judicial Election Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 09:25 PM
High Court upholds lockdown of Bnei Brak as legal
Defense Ministry: Include disabled veterans in Passover grant
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 08:52 PM
Knesset approves special NIS 500 grants for Passover
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/07/2020 07:54 PM
UK chief science adviser: Too early to say if coronavirus has peaked
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:37 PM
Raab: UK PM Boris Johnson breathing without any assistance
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:30 PM
New York state has the most coronavirus cases after Spain, US overall
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 07:28 PM
Trudeau: Canada must work with US to ensure flow of medical supplies
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:57 PM
US appeals court rules in favor of Trump's plan to resume executions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:53 PM
US Treasury to ask Congress for $200b. loan for small businesses - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/07/2020 06:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by