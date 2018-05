Further rocket sirens were sounded in southern Israel on Tuesday, likely signaling a launch of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. The siren's background is under investigation.



Sirens were heard in the Ashkelon area, Yad Mordechai, Nativ Ha'asereth, Or Haner, Erez, Zikim, Carmia, Beit Shikma, Beit Shikma, Bat Hadar, Gia, Mavki'im and Talmei Yaffe.



This is a developing story.



Share on facebook Share on twitter