June 08 2018
|
Sivan, 25, 5778
|
G7 to cooperate against malign interference in elections

By REUTERS
June 8, 2018 22:50
The Group of Seven leaders are to agree on Friday to share information between themselves and work with internet service providers and social media companies to thwart foreign meddling in elections in their countries, a draft summit commitment said.

The draft, seen by Reuters, also says the G7 - the United States, Canada, Japan, Britain, Italy, Germany and France - agreed to ensure high transparency of funding for political parties and all political advertising, especially during election campaigns.

The draft appeared to be a thinly veiled reference to allegations by the United States and the governments of some European Union countries that Russia interfered in their elections. Moscow has denied the allegations.

"Foreign actors seek to undermine our democratic societies and institutions, our electoral processes, our sovereignty and our security," the G7 leaders said in the draft.


