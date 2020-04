Likud is demanding that the position of foreign minister remains in its hands, while Blue and White is seeking a substantial ministerial portfolio in return for such a concession. The major point of contention between the two parties is the Justice Ministry, due to pressure from the right-wing Yamina party.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addressed the ongoing negotiations with Likud on the formation of a government, saying that he did not wish to deal with the High Court.