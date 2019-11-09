Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Gate to the Naharayim enclave closed and returned to Jordan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 9, 2019 17:25
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The gateway to the Naharayim enclave was closed in the afternoon and no longer passable for Israeli citizens and tourists.

This move is part of the final stage of the Israel-Jordan peace agreement, signed in 1994, which led to the establishment of a “peace island” that became Naharayim.  In October 2018, Jordan announced their intention to cancel  the 25-year renewable lease of Naharayim, which, as of Saturday, is now a part of Jordanian territory.



