German party leader meets Rivlin

President Reuven Rivlin met with the leader of the German Christian Democratic Union party Annegret Kamp-Karrenbauer during her visit to Israel.
Rivlin thanked Kramp-Karrenbauer for her role in combatting antisemitism and emphasized the connection between Germany and Israel. He spoke about the importance of stopping the advent of nuclear weapons in Iran and wished Chancellor Angela Merkel good health.
Kramp-Karrenbauer affirmed a commitment to stopping Iran from gaining nuclear capabilities, even though Germany has gone about doing so in a different way than Israel has. Kramp-Karrenbauer said that she appreciated the opportunity to visit Israel and to experience its optimism and entrepeneurship firsthand.
