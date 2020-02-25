Gesher: Israelis have a 'contract' with the state, and it’s being violate

Gesher leader Orly Levy-Abecassis said on Tuesday that the government had been violating for the past few years a social "contract" with the residents of southern Israel.Residents of the south are exposed to rocket threats from the Gaza Strip, and, as a result, they suffer both material losses and mental pain due to the stress and fear being bombed. Levy-Abecassis argued that each citizen born here has a contract with the state. It offers security, and the citizen pays taxes and contributes to society.“When we are in government there won’t be any question about psychologists and other mental health professionals being provided by the state to help residents in the South, she said.The idea of a social contact between those who rule and those who agree to be ruled had been known in the west since 1762 when Jean-Jacques Rousseau published The Social Contract.