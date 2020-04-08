The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Google bans Zoom desktop app from employee laptops

BuzzFeed first reported the news.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 22:43
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN)
Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday banned Zoom video conferencing application from its employees' laptops, citing security concerns.
"Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees," Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said.
Google will still allow the use of Zoom through mobile apps and browsers, he added.
The app, owned by Zoom Video Communications Inc, is facing a backlash from users worried about the lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions and "zoombombing," where uninvited guests crash into meetings.
Shares of Zoom were up about 1.5% at $115.


