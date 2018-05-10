May 10 2018
Hamas condemns Israel's attacks on Syria

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 10, 2018 14:38
Palestinian organization Hamas condemned Israel's overnight strike on Syria after Iran launched rockets into Israel from Syria, saying that Israel is mongering terror in the region.

"Hamas condemns the continuation of the Israeli entity’s targeting of the Palestinian people and countries in the region and its escalation against the brotherly Syrian lands, which it considers evidence that this entity is the main enemy of the Islamic nation and greatest threat to it and the source of terrorism in the region," said the organization.

"Hamas affirms that it is the right of Arab and Islamic nations to defend their lands and respond with forces to any aggression."


