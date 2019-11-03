Hamas leader Sinwar: No negotiations with Israel about prisoner swap

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar stated on Sunday that there are no prisoner swap negotiations with Israel since Israel can't make "fateful" decisions at this stage, according to Kan news.



"They don't even have a government that could approve a budget or a limited cabinet that would discuss security issues like the Iranian threat," said Sinwar. "We are read to free our prisoners and to make every effort in this issue."



