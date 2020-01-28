The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas slams Trump’s speech as ‘Aggressive nonsense’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 19:45
A Hamas official in Gaza slammed the Tuesday speech by US President Donald Trump about the Deal of the Century meant to being peace between Israelis and Palestinians and called it “aggressive nonsense,” Reuters reported.
"Trump's statement is aggressive and it will spark a lot of anger," Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters."Trump's statement about Jerusalem is nonsense and Jerusalem will always be a land for the Palestinians ... The Palestinians will confront this deal and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land," Abu Zuhri added.
Trump claims that, under his plan, the lands the Palestinians will be able to build a state on will double and that the entire world will be willing to help Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to make this proposed peace a reality.
    
US says nothing off the table on China travel curbs amid virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 07:40 PM
Bahrain, UAE, Oman envoys at White House unveiling of Trump peace deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 07:14 PM
Tel Aviv hands over the Eurovision key to Rotterdam
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 06:58 PM
MK Tibi: Who said Palestinians must solve Trump’s problems?
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 06:46 PM
US military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 05:42 PM
Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib observation posts
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 05:19 PM
Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib - war monitor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 04:05 PM
IDF forces arrest a man who crossed into Israel from Lebanon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 04:05 PM
Ryanair warns of job losses as 737 MAX delivery date slips
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:22 PM
Give Lebanon's cabinet a chance, say Christian religious leaders
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 03:06 PM
Japan confirms first case of coronavirus not related to Wuhan travel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/28/2020 12:16 PM
Thailand confirms 14 coronavirus cases, to screen travelers from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 12:00 PM
German auto supplier Webasto says two employees infected with coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 11:33 AM
WHO chief confident in China's ability to contain coronavirus, urges calm
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 10:46 AM
Current US government is the worst in America's history - Iran president
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2020 09:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by