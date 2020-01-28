Hamas slams Trump’s speech as ‘Aggressive nonsense’

A Hamas official in Gaza slammed the Tuesday speech by US President Donald Trump about the Deal of the Century meant to being peace between Israelis and Palestinians and called it “aggressive nonsense,” Reuters reported."Trump's statement is aggressive and it will spark a lot of anger," Sami Abu Zuhri, told Reuters."Trump's statement about Jerusalem is nonsense and Jerusalem will always be a land for the Palestinians ... The Palestinians will confront this deal and Jerusalem will remain a Palestinian land," Abu Zuhri added.Trump claims that, under his plan, the lands the Palestinians will be able to build a state on will double and that the entire world will be willing to help Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to make this proposed peace a reality.