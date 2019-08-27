Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hanegbi: I'm not sure how mentally stable Nasrallah is

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 14:47
Regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi responded to threats by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by questioning the terror organization leader's sanity.

"I don't know how mentally stable Nasrallah is," Hanegbi said. "A person who has been sitting in a bunker for 13 years may not be exactly stable. "


