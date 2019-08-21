Head of Sudan's military council sworn in as head of new sovereign council

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the outgoing head of Sudan's military council, was sworn in as head of the newly-formed Sovereign Council in front of the head of the country's judiciary.



The remaining 10 members of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in later on Wednesday. Prime Minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok is also expected to be sworn in later in the day.



