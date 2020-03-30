The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Health Ministry: Over 150 patients will be in serious condition by weekend

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2020 09:41
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov estimated that, by the weekend, there will be over 150 coronavirus patients in serious condition in Israel, in an interview with KAN Reshet Bet radio on Monday.
"I don't see a model in which we finish this situation with a small number of intubated patients or deaths," said Bar Siman Tov.Concerning the social distancing regulations being used to fight the outbreak, the director-general stated that he believed that schools would not begin operating again after the Passover holiday, adding that he did not know when they would be able to open.
"Most things will not start again [after Passover], we will be able to return in a controlled and managed way to operation. The key in the end of the day is a profound change in people's behavior," said Bar Siman Tov.
