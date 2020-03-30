"I don't see a model in which we finish this situation with a small number of intubated patients or deaths," said Bar Siman Tov.Concerning the social distancing regulations being used to fight the outbreak, the director-general stated that he believed that schools would not begin operating again after the Passover holiday, adding that he did not know when they would be able to open."Most things will not start again [after Passover], we will be able to return in a controlled and managed way to operation. The key in the end of the day is a profound change in people's behavior," said Bar Siman Tov.