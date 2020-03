The Health Ministry announced two more Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus.Patient 59 is a 60-year-old man from the southern region. He returned from Spain on March 2.Patient 60 is a 29-year-old male from Jerusalem who was on a flight back to Israel on March 5 that had stops throughout Europe.Patient 61 is also in his 60s. He is from central Israel and he traveled back to Israel from Zurich on March 4.