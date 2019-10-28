Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV crew prevented from filming by protesters

Al Manar TV, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist movement, was forcibly prevented from filming demonstrators who were blocking a road between Bekaa and Beirut on Monday, according to Al Manar.







Protesters on Dahr Al-Baydar highway in Central Bekaa assault Al-Manar TV cameraman, prevent him from covering their movement#LebanonProtests #اثنين_السيارات#الجيش#لبنان__ينتفض pic.twitter.com/ijOAUFCrSI — Almanarnews English (@AlmanarEnglish) October 28, 2019

Demonstrators have been trying to block the road at the Falouga checkpoint since the early morning and have been requesting IDs from citizens. Some civilians are trying to cross through the checkpoint on foot.While filming the demonstrators, some protesters attacked the TV crew in an attempt to prevent them from filming.Monday marks the 12th day of anti-government protests throughout Lebanon.

