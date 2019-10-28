Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV crew prevented from filming by protesters

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 14:58
Al Manar TV, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist movement, was forcibly prevented from filming demonstrators who were blocking a road between Bekaa and Beirut on Monday, according to Al Manar.



Demonstrators have been trying to block the road at the Falouga checkpoint since the early morning and have been requesting IDs from citizens. Some civilians are trying to cross through the checkpoint on foot.While filming the demonstrators, some protesters attacked the TV crew in an attempt to prevent them from filming.

Monday marks the 12th day of anti-government protests throughout Lebanon.


