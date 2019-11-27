The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Hong Kong authorities appeal for calm as major highway reopens

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 04:25
One of Hong Kong's main highway links, the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, reopened early on Wednesday as a lockdown of the nearby Polytechnic University appeared to be drawing to a close with teams still combing the campus for remaining protesters.
Hong Kong authorities hope that a lull in clashes over the weekend during local elections, where pro-democracy candidates grabbed a landslide victory, can translate into more calm after nearly six months of turmoil.

Chinese authorities reiterated a need "to stop the violence and restore order" after the election.

Reuters also reported that China's leaders had set up a crisis command center in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong, to deal with protests that have become the biggest populist challenge since China's leader Xi Jinping came to power in 2012.

Despite the euphoria among protesters over the electoral victory, in which democracy advocates swept around 86 percent of the 452 district council seats, fresh protests are planned for the weekend, including a "no teargas to children march."

The city-wide elections drew a record turnout and were seen as a vote of no-confidence against Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam over her handling of the financial hub's worst crisis in decades.

The restoration of vehicular traffic through the Cross-Harbour Tunnel in the early hours of Wednesday came after anti-government protesters barricaded themselves in the Polytechnic University and blocked the tunnel mouth almost two weeks ago.

Toll booths were smashed, fires lit and bricks concreted onto the highway, severely disrupting traffic between Hong Kong island and the Kowloon peninsula.

Hong Kong television showed a steady flow of vehicles surging into the tunnel when it reopened.

Police still guarded the perimeter of the Polytechnic University as a security team prepared to scour the campus for a second day, seeking protesters who may still be hiding in the maze of buildings.

The red-brick university was turned into a battleground in mid-November when nearly a thousand protesters barricaded themselves inside and clashed with riot police in a hail of petrol bombs, water cannon and tear gas.

Police later formed a security cordon around the campus to trap those inside, eventually making hundreds of arrests. A small number are still believed to be inside.

One Hong Kong newspaper, Sing Pao, published a front-page spread for the second successive day calling for Lam's resignation. "Hong Kong people had enough, Carrie Lam quit," it read.

Demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time.
Two people shot at Washington state school; gunman dead - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 05:03 AM
Brazil arrests volunteer firefighters in Amazon blazes, but critics cry foul
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 03:47 AM
Pennsylvania revamps child sex abuse laws
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 02:08 AM
Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 01:37 AM
Trump says U.S. will designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorists
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 01:34 AM
White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold - official
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/27/2019 01:27 AM
Rocket sirens sound off in Ashkelon Regional Council
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/27/2019 12:08 AM
Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to prioritize UK trade deal post-Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 11:45 PM
Netanyahu believes he’ll get 11 extra mandates if elections are held
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 10:42 PM
Air sirens heard in Sderot, Gaza Border Communities, Sha'ar HaNegev
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 08:54 PM
Shai Nitzan: ‘For 4 months I was never invited to speak' with Ohana
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 08:40 PM
'US will keep sanctioning Iranian officials for rights abuses' -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 06:59 PM
Itzik Shmuli: Pro-Netanyahu protest is an attempt to ‘poison the masses’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/26/2019 06:55 PM
Pompeo: An American was killed in attack on UN vehicle in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 06:32 PM
UK Conservatives will hold inquiry into Islamophobia - finance minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/26/2019 06:12 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by