IAF strikes two Hamas positions in northern Gaza Strip

An IAF aircraft struck two Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
The positions are adjacent to the location from which incendiary balloons were launched into Israel in recent weeks.
The attack was carried out in response to Hamas's kite and balloon terror against Israeli citizens and sovereignty, the IDF spokesperson said.
The last few weeks have been rife with violence between Israelis and Palestinians in and around the Gaza Strip. This culminated in the events of the past weekend, when some 200 rockets and mortars were fired from the coastal enclave into Israel, and the IDF carried out numerous airstrikes in Gaza, dropping 50 tons of explosives on Hamas military targets.