Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF, Police forces arrest 10 Palestinians over the weekend

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 18, 2019 08:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF forces along with Israeli police arrested ten suspects over the weekend for involvement in terrorist activity, civil terror and violent demonstrations aimed towards civilians and law enforcement, according to IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The suspects are currently detained by the police and taken for further investigations.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 18, 2019
Protesters in Gaza call on Hamas to launch more attacks on Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings