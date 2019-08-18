IDF, Police forces arrest 10 Palestinians over the weekend

IDF forces along with Israeli police arrested ten suspects over the weekend for involvement in terrorist activity, civil terror and violent demonstrations aimed towards civilians and law enforcement, according to IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



The suspects are currently detained by the police and taken for further investigations.



