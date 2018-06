A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip to Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Council and Sdot Negev Regional Council, IDF spokesperson reported on Saturday night.



IDF struck 10 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Saturday night after mortars were fired towards southern Israeli communities earlier on Saturday evening, including attempts to damage the security border fence and use burning kites to set fields in flames within Israel, stated the IDF spokesperson.



