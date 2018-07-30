IDF arrests four Palestinian journalists

Breaking news.
Israeli security forces arrested four Palestinian journalists working for the Hamas-affiliated Al Quds TV station in Hebron during a Sunday night raid, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement released Monday morning.
One of those arrested was the station's West Bank broadcast director Alaa Rimawi, Palestinian sources reported.
Technical equipment, vehicles and other materials were also confiscated.
The television channel operates on behalf of Hamas and serves as its propaganda arm, and was declared a terrorist organization in September 2017, the IDF said.
In a separate operation, security forces also launched a large-scale brigade operation against the Hamas student cell at the universities in Hebron, according to the statement.
Material that the IDF deemed incitement to terrorist activity were confiscated, and warnings were given to the families of students.
Security forces also arrested five Hamas members in Qalqilya for their involvement in promoting and inciting Hamas terror activity in recent months, the IDF said.
During the operations, violent riots broke out in three locations. The IDF responded with crowd dispersal means.