IDF aircraft attacked a number of terror targets belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, according to the IDF Spokespersons' Unit.The attacks targeted the Khan Younis Brigade's operations room, where operations are conducted during emergencies and calm, and a military compound belonging to the PIJ in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.IDF aircraft also attacked a training compound belonging to the naval forces of the PIJ which is also used for storing weapons.