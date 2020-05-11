IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed Rina Shnerb

The IDF destroyed the home of one of the terrorists from the cell that killed Rina Shnerb in an attack last August at a spring near the West Bank settlement of Dolev, it said Monday morning.

Clashes broke out between dozens of Palestinians who burned tires and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the IDF as they entered the village of Kobar north of Ramallah to demolish the home of Qassem Shibli, one of the terrorists who carried out the Dolev attack. The IDF responded with crowd dispersal methods.

Palestinian media reported that, during the clashes, one Palestinian was hit in the face by rubber bullets and a military jeep was set on fire after being hit by Molotov cocktails.

The demolition was carried out after petitions filed by the family of the terrorist to the High Court of Justice were denied. Bian Hanatashe, Halmi Hamdan and Sana’a Magamus, family members of Shnerb’s killers, had all petitioned the High Court to block the demolition orders.

The family's two story home, as well as a water well and fruit trees near the house, were demolished on Sunday night, according to the Palestinian WAFA news.

In March, the IDF demolished the home of Yazen Hassin Hassni Mjames in Bir Zeit, north of Ramallah, and the walls of the home of Walid Hanatshe in the Ramallah area, both terrorists involved in the Dolev attack.

“We settled the score with the heinous murderers,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told Shnerb’s parents in March. “Those who spill Jewish blood will be held accountable.”

Rina's parents, Rabbi Eitan and Shira Shnerb, gave birth to a daughter, Tiferet, last month. They found out that Shira was expecting during the Shiva (mourning) for Rina.

Israel’s home demolitions are widely panned globally as violating the Geneva Conventions ban on collective punishment. But Israel says the practice has a legal basis as a “military necessity” under Article 53 of the conventions. The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) has provided examples where it says arrested Palestinians told interrogators they held back from a terrorist attack for fear of what would happen to their families’ houses.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.