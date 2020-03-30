IDF fires at Palestinians approaching Gaza border fence - report

No injuries have been reported.



On March 30, 1976, the Israeli government announced that it would seize 21,000 dunams of Arab land in the upper Galilee in the north of the country to build Jewish settlements, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency. Six Palestinians were killed during protests against the announcement. Monday marks the 44th anniversary of Land Day. Palestinians in both the West Bank and Gaza planned to mark the day this year by raising Palestinian flags at their homes and burning Israeli flags, instead of with the usual marches and rallies, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Friday. The IDF struck targets belonging to Hamas in response. In a press release, Hamas stressed that there is no way to "free the land except the path of resistance." The terrorist group renewed its rejection of the "Deal of the Century" Middle East peace plan.

IDF soldiers fired and launched tear gas at Palestinians who approached the border fence east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.