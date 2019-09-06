IDF forces arrest two suspects in the West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israeli Police forces arrested two wanted suspects for involvement in terrorist activities and violent disruptions against civilians and security forces in the West Bank overnight, the IDF said on Friday.



In addition, IDF soldiers and Border Police officials seized illegal weapons and ammunition in Hebron after receiving reports of gunfire heard in the city.





