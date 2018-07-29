IDF moves to intercept flotilla aimed at breaking Israeli blockade of Gaza

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
IDF troops have called on the flotilla boat Al Awda (the return) to not continue on its planned course to the Gaza Strip on Sunday.
The boat took of from Italy with 22 activists on board, including Israeli citizens.
It is part of the wider Freedom Flotilla, which consists of several boats with pro-Palestinian activists who regularly attempt to break the blockade.None have succeeded, except one.
In 2008, two boats carrying 40 activists from 14 countries docked in Gaza. According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Aviv Shiron, they knew who the passengers were and what they were bringing in and therefore “had no problem letting them through."
One of the most high-profile attempts in 2010 turned deadly when Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara flotilla ship attempting to reach Gaza. Ten Turkish activists died in the incident.