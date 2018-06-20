June 20 2018
IDF strikes target near incendiary kite launching site

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 20, 2018 16:15
IAF aircraft fired at a squad responsible for attempts to fly incendiary kites into Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson reported Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday night, three IAF fighter jets struck three targets in a Hamas base located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The strikes are all in retaliation to the ongoing launching of incendiary kites and balloons into Israeli territory, which have damaged extensive areas in Israeli territory.

The IDF warned that it is ready to use "a variety of tools and means" to respond in an increasing intensity to such acts of terror.


