IDF soldiers discovered openings at three different locations along the border fence shared with Lebanon on Friday evening.The event follows an earlier incident in which the IDF was called in, fired flares, and secured the area, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

No infiltration from Lebanon is suspected and the openings were repaired at the time of this report.