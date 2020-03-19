IDF to join MDA in testing Israelis for coronavirus

The IDF will be testing Israelis for the coronavirus along with crews from Magen David Adom, Army Radio reported on Thursday.Starting this morning, some 100 crews will be travelling to the homes of Israelis across the country who are suspected of carrying the virus. A MDA paramedic will be part of each crew and will be taking samples from the patients. According to the report, another 50 mobile crews will join and another 50 teams will be working to check troops on IDF bases across the country.The military also announced that following a situational announcement, all drafts have been postponed until further notice due to the continued spread of the deadly virus.The IDF on Thursday morning said that another soldier had been diagnosed with the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the military to 10. The 24 year-old career officer was infected by another confirmed carrier of the virus. There are another 5,639 soldiers and career officers currently in quarantine.The IDF Medical Corps and Health Ministry are working to retrace the soldier’s movements in order to locate people he may have been in contact with and infected, the military said in a statement.The military also announced that following a situational announcement, all military try-outs have been postponed until further notice due to the continued spread of the deadly virus. The number of individuals diagnosed with the virus climbed to 529 cases by Thursday morning, the second day of jumps of close to 100 cases. The Health Ministry said that they’ve increased their testing, carrying out some 2,200 tests on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday the IDF’s Homefront Command along with the Israel Police and Health Ministry opened the country’s first corona quarantine facility in Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama hotel. A total of four hotels will be opened across the country to isolate those diagnosed with the virus as well as provide them with medical care as needed. According to a report in Walla! News, the military is also currently discussing the process of establishing a field hospital in the south of the country for patients who are lightly ill with the virus.