IS leader's death marks turning point in anti-terror efforts - Erdogan

By REUTERS
October 27, 2019 18:17
ISTANBUL - The death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi marks a turning point in joint fight against terrorism, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday

Turkey welcomes this development, Erdogan also said adding that Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts as it and will continue to support anti-terror efforts as it has done in the past.


