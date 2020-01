An explosion was reported in the southern city of Sderot on Sunday, no casualties were reported.The city's spokesperson said that the cause of the explosion is unknown and that security services are investigating the matter. Incendiary balloons are suspected as a possible cause to the explosion.Unconfirmed Palestinian reports suggest an IDF tank is striking a terror target at the security fence on the Gaza Strip border.The target is said to be terrorists who are releasing incendiary balloons.