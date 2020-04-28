Int'l coalition spokesman denies report of attack on US soldiers in Syria

Al-Mayadeen added that this is the third attack to target US forces in Syria in the past month. The other two reported attacks both were claimed to have occurred in Deir Ezzor as well and included one incident in which a US officer and two militants from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed and another incident in which an American convoy came under attack.

The SDF denied the report about deaths of the US officer and SDF militants, according to Al Masdar news. The reported attack on the American convoy was denied by the international coalition spokesman.