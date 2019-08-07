Investigation opened after 'harassing texts' sent to Attorney General

Israeli media sources reported Wednesday that a police investigation has been opened due to "continuing harassment" toward Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.



According to the sources, two suspects have been taken for further investigation in the Jerusalem District.



