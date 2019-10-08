Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran FM says ready to talk with Saudis if they stop 'killing people'

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 16:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - Iran's foreign minister was quoted on Tuesday as signaling his country would be willing to sit down to discuss regional issues with Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh had to stop "killing people."


"In a situation where the Saudis would like to negotiate with Iran, if they pursue regional issues at the negotiating table and not by killing people, they will certainly have the Islamic Republic along with them," Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the official IRIB news agency.

Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia are arch foes in the Gulf region, backing different sides in the Yemen and Syrian conflicts. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Jpost.com to observe Yom Kippur

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings