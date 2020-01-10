The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years - French minister

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 10, 2020 09:48
Iran could have nuclear weapons in one to two years if the country carries on violating the 2015 nuclear accord, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.
"If they continue with unraveling the Vienna agreement, then yes, within a fairly short period of time, between one and two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon, which is not an option", Le Drian said on RTL radio.EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to seek ways to guide the United States and Iran away from confrontation, knowing that a miscalculation on either side could leave the bloc facing a war and a serious nuclear proliferation crisis on its doorstep.
Iran: Flight crash investigation could take 'one or two years'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 10:56 AM
El Al plane makes emergency landing after 'mayday' on flight from Newark
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 09:38 AM
Iran invites US to take part in plane crash investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 08:26 AM
IDF airstrikes target weaponry truck on Iraq-Syria border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 06:07 AM
Britain advises against all travel to Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 05:25 AM
Canadian board organizing visit to crashed Ukrainian jet accident site
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/10/2020 02:19 AM
Trump floats expanding NATO to add Middle East
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/10/2020 01:02 AM
Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 10:40 PM
Canada PM says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 10:34 PM
Suspected Islamists kill 25 soldiers in Niger
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 10:20 PM
Rocket explodes near Iraqi base housing US troops
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 08:47 PM
US and Iraqi intel: Ukrainian flight was hit by anti-aircraft missile
  • By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 07:23 PM
Trump: we have already increased sanctions on Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 07:17 PM
Justin Bieber confirms, ‘I have Lyme disease’
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 05:52 PM
In rare call with Iran, Canada says many questions on plane crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 04:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by