Iran death toll from coronavirus reaches 429 - health official
By REUTERS
MARCH 12, 2020 12:42
The coronavirus death toll in Iran reached 429, Reuters reported, citing a health official.The official also confirmed that there had been 1,075 new cases of the disease in the country in the past 24 hours.This is a developing story.
