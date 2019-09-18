Iran defense minister claims Tehran not involved in Saudi oil attacks

Iran's defense minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Tehran had no involvement in the attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil installations, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.



"Rejecting comments about Iran's role in the operation, (Hatami) said the issue is very clear: There has been a conflict between two countries (Yemen and Saudi Arabia)," Tasnim said.



