Iran defense minister claims Tehran not involved in Saudi oil attacks

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 10:43
Iran's defense minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said Tehran had no involvement in the attacks on Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil installations, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Wednesday.

"Rejecting comments about Iran's role in the operation, (Hatami) said the issue is very clear: There has been a conflict between two countries (Yemen and Saudi Arabia)," Tasnim said.


