Iran ready to escort Adrian Darya-1 oil tanker in the Gulf

By REUTERS
August 18, 2019 15:27
 Iran is ready to dispatch its naval fleet to escort its Adrian Darya-1 oil tanker, which is currently in Gibraltar, Iran's navy commander said on Sunday.

"The era of hit and run is over ... if top authorities ask the navy, we are ready to escort out tanker Adrian," Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.


