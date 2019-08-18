Iran says U.S. move on north Syria safe zone is 'provocative'

DUBAI - A U.S. agreement to set up a safe zone in northern Syria, a close ally of Iran, is "provocative and worrisome," the Iranian foreign ministry was reported to have said by the semi-official Fars news agency.



The United States and Turkey last week agreed to set up a joint operations center for a proposed zone along Syria’s northeast border."Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi ... said the recent announcements and agreements by American officials about creating a safe zone in northern Syria are provocative and worrisome," Fars reported.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });