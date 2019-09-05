Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran to inform EU within hours on reducing commitment to nuclear deal

By REUTERS
September 5, 2019 20:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Iran will inform the European Union within hours of its decision to further scale back its commitment to its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, the foreign minister said on Thursday, according to state news agency IRNA.

"I am going to inform (European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini) in a couple of hours about Iran's decision that will be implemented on Friday," IRNA quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying."Of course these steps are reversible if the EU fulfills its promises to salvage the deal," Zarif added


Related Content

Breaking news
September 5, 2019
Adelson: Sara Netanyahu said if Israel is destroyed it'll be my fault

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings