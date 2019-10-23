Iran welcomes any steps that secure stability in Syria

DUBAI - Iran welcomes any steps that bring security to Syria, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Wednesday, adding that an agreement between Russia and Turkey was a positive step towards securing stability in the country.



"Iran welcomes any steps that will bring security and calm to Syria and to secure the country's integrity," Mousavi said."The agreement between Russia and Turkey is a positive step. We hope this agreement will remove Turkey's concerns and will bring peace and security to Syria."



